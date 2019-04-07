Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $741,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 952,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,631,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 549,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after buying an additional 455,811 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 628,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after buying an additional 300,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,568,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

