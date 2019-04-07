Chegg (CHGG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30. Chegg has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 21,048 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $638,175.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $6,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $95,372,279.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,699 shares of company stock valued at $30,452,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,230,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,352,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,956,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,946,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,413,000 after purchasing an additional 301,487 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

