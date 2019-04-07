Chanticleer (BURG) versus Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Critical Contrast

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Chanticleer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chanticleer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chanticleer has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.32%. Given Chanticleer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chanticleer is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Volatility and Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Chanticleer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Chanticleer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $435.30 million 0.24 $13.01 million N/A N/A Chanticleer $40.61 million 0.15 -$6.79 million ($1.45) -1.16

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Chanticleer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 2.99% 24.74% 4.17% Chanticleer -14.80% -33.85% -11.41%

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats Chanticleer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle. It also owns and operates 6 company-owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 8 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

