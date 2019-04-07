Chanticleer (BURG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BURG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday.

BURG opened at $1.68 on Friday. Chanticleer has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chanticleer will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.55% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chanticleer Company Profile

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

