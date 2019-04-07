Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $117.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

