Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc Sells 1,222,142 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,222,142 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $59,872,736.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $636,870,000.00.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $51.87 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,037.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $3,766,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc Sells 1,222,142 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/ceridian-hcm-holding-inc-cday-director-thomas-h-lee-advisors-llc-sells-1222142-shares.html.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.