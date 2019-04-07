CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of CenterPoint Energy worth $37,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $119,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $3,983,610. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-holdings-boosted-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.