Celsius (CEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,185.00

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Celsius has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celsius has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $20,185.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celsius token can currently be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00369776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.01656292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00251250 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001028 BTC.

About Celsius

Celsius’ launch date was April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celsius’ official message board is celsius.network/blog . Celsius’ official website is celsius.network

Celsius Token Trading

Celsius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celsius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celsius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

