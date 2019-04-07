CDW (CDW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $100.79 on Thursday. CDW has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,360.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,499,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,692,173.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,577 shares of company stock worth $9,384,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 82.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of CDW by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

