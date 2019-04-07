CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.48%. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBL. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

CBL & Associates Properties Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

