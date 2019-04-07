Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.68

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 122914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

