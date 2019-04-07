Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $105.73 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Guggenheim downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $2,651,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

