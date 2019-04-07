CashBet Coin (CBC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,607.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $4,607.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $778.60 or 0.15142008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002302 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00023906 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,590,448 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15 and $20.33.

