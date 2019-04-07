Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,026 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,539,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after buying an additional 898,063 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,807,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casa Systems by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 533,585 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of -0.53. Casa Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 86.77% and a net margin of 24.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

