Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.13.

CPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPST. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 459,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPST stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.