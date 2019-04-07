CannTrust (CTST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

Get CannTrust alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated an accumulate rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of CTST opened at C$7.62 on Wednesday. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 7.65.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.99 million. CannTrust had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CannTrust will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CannTrust (CTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.