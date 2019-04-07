Canadian Platinum Corp (CVE:CPC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/canadian-platinum-cpc-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-23.html.

Canadian Platinum Company Profile (CVE:CPC)

Canadian Platinum Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mining properties. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, as well as gold, silver, graphite, copper, and nickel deposits. Its principal property is the Peter Lake Project that includes 12 mineral dispositions covering approximately 38,995 hectares in northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.