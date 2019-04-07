Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.24.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.11 and a one year high of C$49.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.96 per share, with a total value of C$437,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 712,923 shares in the company, valued at C$24,923,788.08. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.71, for a total transaction of C$734,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at C$1,784,362.97. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,848.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

