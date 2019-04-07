Cambrex Co. (CBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambrex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Cambrex posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Cambrex had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cambrex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of Cambrex stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Cambrex has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.93.

In other news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $254,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $217,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBM. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

