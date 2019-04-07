Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CALA opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 854.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.