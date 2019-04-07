Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CALA opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.
