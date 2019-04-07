California Public Employees Retirement System Has $787,000 Stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Manitowoc worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.88. Manitowoc Company Inc has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.02 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

In related news, EVP Aaron H. Ravenscroft sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $52,587.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Pennypacker sold 12,388 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $203,906.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

