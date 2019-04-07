California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Movado Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,685 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Movado Group by 2,038.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 200,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,162,000 after buying an additional 154,931 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.15. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

