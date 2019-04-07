California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Software were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 158,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 208,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Software by 58.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Software by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Software by 59.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.03 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

In other American Software news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $102,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 19,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $224,286.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,584 shares of company stock worth $1,521,784. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $12.88 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

