California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 18,899 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

