Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232.78 ($3.04).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $929.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.40 ($3.53).

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 77,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total value of £124,361.60 ($162,500.46).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.