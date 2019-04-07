Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $146.18 million and $7.96 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Neraex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.01800943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013492 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012492 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Neraex, RightBTC, OKEx, Bibox, OTCBTC, CoinEx, HitBTC, BitMart, CoinEgg, BigONE, EXX, FCoin, Huobi, Cryptopia, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

