BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.13 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.77 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

