Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) PT at $94.00

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Greg Creed sold 32,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $3,065,263.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,002.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,092. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $99.96. 1,600,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,585. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

