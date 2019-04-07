Brokerages Set Workday Inc (WDAY) Target Price at $185.69

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 258,774 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.25, for a total value of $50,008,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robynne Sisco sold 40,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $7,811,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,423,124 shares of company stock worth $255,497,655 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Workday by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Workday by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Workday by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $186.29 on Thursday. Workday has a 52 week low of $117.24 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of -152.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

