Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (TXT) PT at $66.75

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

NYSE TXT opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,732 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $4,012,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,286,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,112 shares of company stock worth $25,222,635. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $66,381,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Textron by 4,444.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246,159 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 799,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 641,926 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Textron by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 945,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 621,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,701,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,248,000 after buying an additional 617,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

