Brokerages Set Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) PT at $11.63

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNX. BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

PGNX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 1,327,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,702. The company has a market cap of $443.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.45. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. Research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 2,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

