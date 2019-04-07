Brokerages Set NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCSM shares. ValuEngine lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NCS Multistage from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NCS Multistage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 156,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 156,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,264,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NCS Multistage by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 97,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,938. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.14. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. NCS Multistage had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 83.85%. Analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.