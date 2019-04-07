Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) PT at $349.80

Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.80.

MSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSG opened at $297.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 594.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Madison Square Garden has a 12-month low of $236.78 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.96 EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

