Brokerages Set Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) PT at $28.80

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $44,354.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

