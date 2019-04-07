Brokerages Expect Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) to Post $0.36 EPS

Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 960.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.