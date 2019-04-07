Brokerages Expect South State Corp (SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. South State reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. South State had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 119,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $662,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,339 shares of company stock valued at $978,540 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.