Brokerages Expect South State Corp (SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. South State reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. South State had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 119,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $662,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,339 shares of company stock valued at $978,540 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.