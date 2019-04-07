Brokerages Expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $597.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDU shares. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth $14,802,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. 1,089,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,126. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

