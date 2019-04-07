Brokerages Expect McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

MGRC stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.93%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $248,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,750.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $183,031.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,310.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,320 shares of company stock worth $665,357. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3,782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

