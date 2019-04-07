Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 39.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Shares of MKTX traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.89. 192,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,295. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $172.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $687,180.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $4,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,163,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,187 shares of company stock worth $6,961,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $84,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,018,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,103,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,268,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,875,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,687,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,985,000 after acquiring an additional 109,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

