Brokerages Expect Lipocine Inc (LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 747,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 145,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,449. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

