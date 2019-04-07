Brokerages Anticipate NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.41. NEWTEK Business Services reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NEWTEK Business Services.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 72.06% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 111,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $20,167,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

