Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (GCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Genesco reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.12). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. 265,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $847.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Genesco has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

Genesco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,578 shares in the company, valued at $919,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $536,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,557.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,880 shares of company stock valued at $807,953. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $6,134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,601,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.