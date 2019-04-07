Bridgestone (BRDCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Bridgestone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.31. Bridgestone has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 billion. Bridgestone had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

