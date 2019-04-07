Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,104,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 179,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,753,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.68.

Chevron stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/bourgeon-capital-management-llc-has-1-94-million-holdings-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.