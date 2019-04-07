Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPAY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of EPAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 197,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,762. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $290,716.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,895 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $290,328.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,851 shares of company stock valued at $719,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 29.5% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 186,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

