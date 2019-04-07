Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. CSFB decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.48 to C$3.76 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.97.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.62. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

