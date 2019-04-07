BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director George B. Kaiser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.83 per share, with a total value of $257,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 220.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.60. 157,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,230. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

