BMO Capital Markets Raises Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Price Target to $29.00

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Pharma to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

HZNP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Horizon Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.22 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Pharma news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of Horizon Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $204,530.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,134.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 14,762,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,493,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 361.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,963,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,369,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,020,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.