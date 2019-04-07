Blackstone Group (BX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While the company remains well positioned to capitalize on its fund-raising ability and benefit from its revenue mix, inorganic growth efforts and persistent asset inflows, mounting expenses, mainly due to higher general and administrative costs, will likely hurt profitability to some extent. Also, lower chance of sustainability of the company’s capital-deployment activities is a near-term concern.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 308,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $7,341,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 494,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,325. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,094,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,147,000 after buying an additional 5,189,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,710,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,663 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,829,000 after acquiring an additional 844,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,545,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,197,000 after acquiring an additional 749,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

