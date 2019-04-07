Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $13.52 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
